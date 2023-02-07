Super Bowl LVII: Eagles fans headed to Arizona for big game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some Eagles fans are already flying out to Arizona for the big game. Just about every other person at the Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning had on some type of Eagles gear, even the kids.

So that made it a little harder to tell who was going to the Super Bowl and who was just showing their Eagles' pride. But nonetheless, we found them.

Among the flights headed west were two to Phoenix, one at 6 a.m. and one at 9 a.m. Fans getting ready to board say they spent anywhere from $2,500 to $6,000 for tickets to the big game.

The ones who spent around $2,000 say they got their tickets back in November when the Eagles were undefeated and they knew they were making it all the way to the end.

CBS Philadelphia spoke with them about why no matter what they had to pay it was worth it.

"Go Eagles!," a fan said.

CBS Philadelphia asked a young Eagles fan, "Are you excited for the Super Bowl?"

And as expected they said, "Yes."

"Just go it's a once-in-a-lifetime chance and just do it life's too short," Jim Paone said.

"There's nothing like the Eagles and Philadelphia fans," Michael Faulkner said. "We travel well so wherever you go, you going to find some people that you feel like you know them from next door or whatever so it feels good."

"We ain't scared," Bill Schrepple said. "Eagles pride. Plus the whole family out there is gonna be geared up too."

It's only Tuesday so we can imagine more fans will be flying out later in the week. Other flyers say no matter where they are like at St. John's on the beach they'll be wearing their gear and watching the game.