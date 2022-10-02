Watch CBS News
Eagles fans camp in rainy conditions at the Linc ahead of Jaguars game

By Marcella Baietto

/ CBS Philadelphia

Eagles to host Jaguars game in rainy conditions
Eagles to host Jaguars game in rainy conditions 01:33

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are heading into Sunday's game with the Jaguars as the only undefeated team in the NFL. But as game time nears, downpours are expected.

Fans will want to try and stay dry. 

At the Linc, it's already pretty busy in the morning for Sunday's second home game against the Jaguars. Just driving in, there was already a line to get into the stadium. 

Fans camped out with RVs and buses.

Many are already putting up E-Z Ups to help shield them from the rain that's expected to come later Sunday. 

Regardless of the wet weather, spirits are high. 

CBS3 caught up with one family that's been tailgating since 2004. 

"Rain, sleet, snow, we're like the post office, we tailgate anyway. So it doesn't matter," Ed Callahan said.

For now, things are staying dry but kick-off is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 8:15 AM

