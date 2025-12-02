NFL announces start time for Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Commanders Week 16 game

The NFL announced the start time of the Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Commanders Week 16 game at FedEx Field. The NFC East rivals will kick off at 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.

The other NFL game on Dec. 20 — the Green Bay Packers vs. the Chicago Bears — will kick off at 8:20 p.m., the league announced Tuesday. Both games will air on Fox.

The Week 16 game between the Eagles and Commanders will be the first time the two teams will meet since last season's NFC championship game, when the Birds dominated Washington en route to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles controlled their own destiny at one point in the 2025 season, but after two straight losses, the Birds have opened the door for the Dallas Cowboys to make a run for the division title.

The Eagles remain in first place of the NFC East at 8-4, while the Cowboys are 6-5-1 in second place. The Athletic's playoff simulator gives the Eagles a 90% chance of still winning the NFC East. It gives the Cowboys a 10% chance of winning the division and a 23% chance of making the playoffs.

The Commanders (3-9) have dealt with numerous injuries this season, including to star quarterback and AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.

The Eagles and Commanders will meet once again in the regular season finale in Week 18.