Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl: Ask your Alexa who's going to win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We all have our predictions for Super Bowl Sunday and it looks like the Eagles nation has Alexa on their side.

You can hear Alexa's predictions for the Super Bowl by asking "Alexa, who's gonna win the Big Game?"

Other Super Bowl related questions you can ask:

"Alexa, when is the Big Game?"

"Alexa, how many rushing yards do the Eagles have?"

"Alexa, how many passing yards does Jalen Hurts have?"

"Alexa, how many receiving yards does A.J. Brown have?"

"Alexa, who has scored the most touchdowns in the Big Game?"

"Alexa, where did Jason Kelce go to college?"

"Alexa, who has the most playoff receiving touchdowns in the NFL?"

We'll see if she's right on Super Bowl Sunday -- and a positive note for Eagles fans, she correctly picked the Birds' Super Bowl win over the Patriots five years ago.