These 2 Arizona bars are home to rival Eagles, Chiefs fans

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- Wondering what the scene in Phoenix is looking like for local Eagles and Chiefs fans? Well tensions are high.

There's a serious Chiefs and Eagles fan rivalry happening at two bars with oddly similar names. 

Diehard Chiefs fans who live year round in the Phoenix area like to hang out at the Pub Rock Live. While Eagles fans flock together to their nest at the Rock Bar.

Both groups of fans are more than excited for the big game on Sunday. 

The one thing these fans can agree on? How lucky they are to have a spot to call their own when they're far away from home. 

First published on February 8, 2023 / 12:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

