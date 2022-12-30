Eagles cheerleaders, Swoop surprise local team heading to nationals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local cheerleading team got a surprise from the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders and mascot Swoop right here at CBS Philadelphia's studios.

The George Washington High School Eagles cheer team was performing a few Eagles chants when Swoop and the Eagles cheerleaders made a surprise entrance.

The team was all smiles when they met up with the Birds a few days before

On New Year's Day, the Washington Eagles cheer team will be joining the Phlladelphia Eagles cheer team and performing at halftime at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles take on the Saints, and a win could clinch the NFC East, the No. 1 playoff seed, and a first-round bye through the playoffs.

"it's an amazing opportunity for the kids, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience," head coach Michele Sorkin-Socki said. "We're so excited."

Barbara Zaun, director of the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleading team, had reached out and invited them.

The Washington Eagles will be the first team from the Philly Public League to head to nationals.

"This is just an amazing opportunity and we're so proud of them," Eagles cheerleader Shardae Swoope said. "And teaching them was a breeze."

The team had to fundraise to cover travel to Dallas - and new uniforms.

"Without the fundraising, we would never be able to go," Sorkin-Socki said. "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to Philadelphia and everybody from the surrounding area."