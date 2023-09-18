Eagles sign punter Braden Mann, release Arryn Siposs from practice squad

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have a new punter.

The Eagles on Monday signed punter Braden Mann to their practice squad and released Arryn Siposs.

Mann was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the New York Jets out of Texas A&M. He won the Ray Guy Award in 2018 as the nation's top punter.

The 25-year-old spent three seasons with the Jets, but New York waived him in April. The Steelers claimed him four days later.

Mann failed to make Pittsburgh's roster. He was released on Aug. 30.

While Mann signed to the practice squad, the punter will likely be elevated to the active roster on game days, as Siposs had been the past two weeks.

Siposs, who signed with Philadelphia in 2021, had an up-and-down two-plus seasons as the Eagles' punter.

The 2-0 Eagles will kick off against the Buccaneers in Tampa on Monday Night Football.