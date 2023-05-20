Eagles' A.J. Brown nearly hit by car while on charity bike ride

Digital Brief: May 20, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A.J. Brown is OK!

The Eagles wide receiver said he had a close call with a driver while he was out on a bike ride for a good cause Saturday.

Brown was biking through South Philadelphia and livestreaming on Instagram Live when the video suddenly showed his phone falling to the pavement.

He later said on Twitter that a driver ran a stop sign, and he dropped his phone and got out of the way.

I’m fine everyone lol. Someone ran the stop sign😡 . I didn’t fall off my bike, I just dropped my phone and got out of the way . Stay safe everyone 👍🏽 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) May 20, 2023

Another person, who Brown said was another biker, yelled at the driver to "pay attention, man."

"Man, I almost got hit by a car," Brown said. "Y'all saw that?"

"Mr. [Jeffrey] Lurie, Howie [Roseman], mm-mm. I'm finna park this *expletive*," Brown said.

Later on social media, Brown joked that the driver might've been a Dallas Cowboys fan.

I think I saw a star on the license plate 😂😂😂 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) May 20, 2023

Brown was taking part in the sixth annual Eagles Autism Challenge, which raises money for research. Earlier in the day, the wideout was spotted taking selfies with fans and signing autographs at the starting point outside Lincoln Financial Field.

The close call came a day after Philadelphia was named the most walkable city in the country.