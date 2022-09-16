Vigil to be held Friday to mark third anniversary of Dulce Alavez's disappearance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Friday, a vigil will mark the third anniversary of Dulce Alavez's disappearance. On Sept. 16, 2019, she vanished while playing in Bridgeton City Park.

She was five at the time.

Her family observed her 8th birthday in April.

At 6 p.m., Dulce's family and supporters will return to the park where they last saw her to pray for her return.