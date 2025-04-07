Watch CBS News
Local News

Yarn artists devastated over theft of popular art installation at South Philadelphia fountain

By Madeleine Wright

/ CBS Philadelphia

Surveillance video captures 2 suspects stealing from a South Philadelphia art installation
Surveillance video captures 2 suspects stealing from a South Philadelphia art installation 01:55

Police are searching for two suspects who stole a popular art installation in South Philadelphia.

A knitting club called the Drunken Knitwits knitted and crocheted different pieces to decorate the Singing Fountain at East Passyunk Avenue and Tasker Street.

knitwit-yarn-fountain-art.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

"We had cannoli, we had cheesesteak, we had pretzels," Ashley Haak, a member of Drunken Knitwits and a yarn shop owner in South Philadelphia, said. "There is around, oh my gosh, 30 to 50 people involved and hours and hours of work put behind creating all the pieces."

knitwit-fountain-yarn-art.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

But now, all of that artwork is gone. Surveillance video showed two people taking apart the art installation on Saturday around 3 a.m.

"It's very heartbreaking to watch, and it was certainly a planned thing," Haak said. "They had trash bags and scissors."

people-who-stole-knitwits-artwork.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Haak said it hurts, but what makes things a little easier is the outpouring of community support.

"People are donating yarn and making things, people in different neighborhoods and even outside of the city," Haak said.

The yarn art was supposed to be featured at a food festival called Flavors on the Avenue on April 27. The group now has just three weeks to recreate their work before the event.

"Now we're just to go build it back by scratch," Haak said.

Haak is hoping those responsible are held accountable as police continue their investigation.

Madeleine Wright
Madeleine-Wright-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpeg

Madeleine Wright is a bilingual general assignment reporter for CBS News Philadelphia who is fluent in Spanish. She joined the team in January 2022 and was named the Delaware County reporter in July 2023.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

