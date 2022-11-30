Northeast Philly hit-and-run leaves man critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say the driver crashed into another vehicle while trying to flee the scene.

A Chevy Malibu was reportedly traveling southbound on Frankford Avenue towards Glenwood Avenue when it struck a pedestrian at a high rate of speed. The impact caused the victim to project onto the crosswalk at the intersection, which is where officers found the victim.

A pair of sneakers were at the scene spread about 10 yards apart. It's unclear if they belonged to the victim at this time, but he was reportedly unresponsive after the crash and taken to Temple University Hospital with head and leg injuries.

After striking the victim, the driver proceeded southbound on Frankford Avenue and at Castor Avenue struck a Chevy SUV at a high rate of speed.

Police say the driver then exited the vehicle, got something out of the trunk and fled on foot.

Heavy damage was visible to the front ends of both vehicles at the scene Wednesday morning.

No further information is available at this time.