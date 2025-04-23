New Jersey college student studying mechanical engineering has a passion for drifting: "I love the feeling"

College student in New Jersey studying mechanical engineering has a passion for drifting

The world of professional motorsports has become more inclusive in recent years, but women and girls still only represent about 10% of participation across all levels. That's according to the organization More than Equal.

One college student in South Jersey is working hard under the hood to change that.

Peyton Young is a junior at The College of New Jersey studying mechanical engineering, but her true passion is drifting.

Drifting is a competitive driving style that involves intentionally sliding sideways through corners while managing to maintain control of the car.

The harder you hit each turn, the higher you score.

"The motion of being sideways and the g-forces of it. I just, I love the feeling," she said.

Peyton got her first taste of drifting from a friend at a local track, and she's been obsessed ever since, saving up enough money to purchase her first drift car, a BMW E46. She works for hours every day modifying and making improvements.

"I'm teaching myself completely. I knew nothing going in. And that's OK," she said. "You don't have to know. There's YouTube. There's videos. Reach out to other people. That's what I do. There's nothing wrong with asking for help."

Peyton's dad, Dan, said he had no idea his daughter was so into cars until she opened up about her passion project.

"It's surprising. It's almost like, who's this kid? he said. "She's like, 'Oh, I was working on the differential,' and I'm like, what? How does she even know what that is?"

In the world of competitive car racing, which is often dominated by men, Peyton said she's received plenty of pushback, but she has a message for any young girls dreaming about getting behind the wheel.

"You can do it. Don't listen to what anybody else says. You're able to," she said. "It doesn't matter what they say, what they feel. All that matters is you. At the end of the day, make sure you're happy. Don't do anything to please anybody else."