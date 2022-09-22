23-year-old man shot, killed near Drexel University, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot and killed a 23-year-old man near Drexel University. Police say several bullets were fired, including one that flew right into a nearby apartment.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood that's known for housing Drexel students off-campus.

Police say they're glad more people weren't hurt, considering a bullet was shot into the window of an occupied apartment complex.

A little after midnight on Thursday, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of North 35th Street in West Philadelphia.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 23-year-old man laying unresponsive on the sidewalk, bleeding heavily from a single gunshot to the back of his neck.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, but were unable to save him.

He was pronounced dead at about 1 a.m. While investigating the shooting, police found four shell casings. Three of them were just feet away from where the victim was lying.

Investigators also discovered a bullet had been shot through the window of one of the first floor units of a nearby apartment complex – not far from where people were sleeping.

"There were two young adults inside that property, they were sleeping at the time," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "The actually went through a bathroom window and lodged in the bathroom wall."

Investigators say they don't know what led to the shooting and they're still searching for the shooter.

They found multiple private security cameras on nearby apartments and they're hoping the footage will give them a clue as to who the killer is.

As for the 23 year-old victim, police searched for his name in a Drexel database.

At this time, they do not believe he was a Drexel student.

They say the ID in his wallet lists his last address as a home just outside of Philadelphia.