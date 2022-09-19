Watch CBS News
Republican PA Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz visits Kensington after hosting roundtable in East Germantown

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Oz hosts roundtable with East Germantown community members on how to make streets safer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz makes a stop in Philadelphia. The Republican nominee hosted a roundtable with community members in East Germantown on how to make city streets safer on Monday.

Oz discussed his plan to get resources for the Black community. 

Oz also visited Kensington.

Democrat nominee John Fetterman took on his challenger on Twitter today.

He tweeted: "Hey Dr. Oz: stop hiding. As a senator you actually have to take votes. So now it is time to tell the people of PA how you would vote on the national abortion ban bill."

First published on September 19, 2022 / 4:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

