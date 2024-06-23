Dr. Jill Biden makes campaign stop in Pittsburgh to speak about reproductive rights Dr. Jill Biden makes campaign stop in Pittsburgh to speak about reproductive rights 01:06

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dr. Jill Biden made a campaign stop in Pittsburgh on Sunday for her husband and Vice President Harris to talk about reproductive freedoms nationwide and in the Commonwealth.

Dr. Biden's visit comes just a day before what will be two years since the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which overturned the precedents set by Roe v. Wade.

In her remarks, Dr. Biden expressed that much more than just the Oval Office is at stake at the ballot box this November.

"Radical Republicans are sacrificing the health, the freedom, and the future of women in the name of a political agenda. And that's why we're here today. When our bodies are on the line, [and] our daughter's futures are at stake, we are immovable and unstoppable," Dr. Biden said.

Dr. Biden's visit to the region also comes just days before President Biden and former President Trump are set to face off in this year's first presidential debate on Thursday.