Doylestown's County Theater brings "movie magic" to Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — In Doylestown, the County Theater has been a stable for 86 years.

"Rain, shine, snow or sleet. I mean, there is just simply nothing more magical, more wonderful than being able to spend some time at the movies," Justin Jagoe, head manager at County Theater, said.

Since 1938, the theater has called Doylestown home. Community is at the center of what the nonprofit sets out to do.

"We quite simply would not be able to survive as a theater if it weren't for our community," Jagoe said. "We are primarily membership dependent, so we count on folks paying annual memberships to keep the lights on throughout the year."

In the summer months, the theater's flagship series takes center stage. Cue "Hollywood Summer Nights."

"It is a chance for us to show a lot of classic movies, usually at least 20 years or older," Jagoe said. "And the goal is usually to show just a lot of old school Hollywood movies frequently from the studio era, maybe some silent films, all the way up to a lot of nostalgia favorites as well."

When CBS News Philadelphia stopped, the theater showed the classic singalong — "Mary Poppins."

So grab the popcorn…because… "Movie magic is just something that we have here in spades," Jagoe said.

Hollywood Summer Nights runs through mid-September. Later this month, County Theater will continue outdoor movie screenings in town.