Small plane crashes into unoccupied plane while taking off at Pennsylvania airport

Chopper 3: Small plane crashes into another plane in Doylestown

Chopper 3: Small plane crashes into another plane in Doylestown

Chopper 3: Small plane crashes into another plane in Doylestown

A small plane crashed into another plane at an airport in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Doylestown Airport on Old Easton Road, shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Buckingham Township police said a single-engine plane crashed into an unoccupied plane as it was taking off.

CBS News Philadelphia was told the plane was doing practice take-offs when the crash happened.

Police said two people inside the plane were injured and taken to local hospitals for evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation.