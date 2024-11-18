Watch CBS News
Small plane crashes into unoccupied plane while taking off at Pennsylvania airport

By Stephanie Ballesteros

/ CBS Philadelphia

A small plane crashed into another plane at an airport in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Doylestown Airport on Old Easton Road, shortly before 12:30 p.m. 

Buckingham Township police said a single-engine plane crashed into an unoccupied plane as it was taking off. 

CBS News Philadelphia was told the plane was doing practice take-offs when the crash happened. 

Police said two people inside the plane were injured and taken to local hospitals for evaluation. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

