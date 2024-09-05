Doug Emhoff to visit Wayne, Pa. ahead of Harris-Trump debate in Philadelphia

Man charged in deaths of Gaudreau brothers in court, Upper Darby passes 1% income tax, more news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is campaigning on the Main Line just outside Philadelphia on Sunday, two days ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' scheduled debate in the city against former President Donald Trump.

The Harris campaign said Emhoff will meet with volunteers and kick off a neighborhood canvassing event at a campaign field office.

The campaign says it has 50 such offices across the Keystone State.

Pennsylvania looms large for both the Harris and Trump campaigns in the 2024 presidential election. Harris introduced her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at a rally in Philadelphia. Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance made an appearance in the city the same day (and later went to Pat's King of Steaks).

And just this week, Trump and Walz were in Pennsylvania; Trump at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg for a TV town hall event, and Walz with visits to Lancaster, Pittsburgh and Erie.

Trump has also held rallies in Johnstown and Wilkes-Barre and spoke at a business in York since the attempt on his life at a rally in Butler County on July 13.

The first debate between Trump and Harris is set to take place Sept. 10 at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.