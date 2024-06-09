Double shooting in West Philadelphia leaves teenager in critical condition, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police said dozens of shell casings were found near where a teenage boy and young woman were shot in the city's Cobbs Creek section late Saturday night.

According to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace, a 19-year-old woman and the teenager, who police believe to be about 15 years old, were shot on the 5800 block of Spruce Street just after 11:30 p.m. on June 8.

The teenager was shot once in the abdomen and taken to Penn Presbyterian where police said he's in critical condition. The woman, who was shot once in the leg but is in stable condition, was also taken to Presbyterian.

Police said they found at least 31 spent shell casings at the scene and at least five cars in the area were hit by bullets.

"The crime scene is quite extensive," Pace said. "It starts on the west side of the 5800 block of Spruce and continues about a half block in with string of spent shell casings lining the street, which indicates the shooting or shooters were running after the individuals when they were shot."

Pace added that investigators do not have a motive on the shooters, but plan to review surveillance camera footage from the area to determine exactly what happened.

According to police, the 19-year-old victim is local to the area but officers are gathering more information on the teen.