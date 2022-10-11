Watch CBS News
Crime

Double shooting in South Philadelphia leaves victims hospitalized, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Double shooting in South Philadelphia leaves victims hospitalized, police say
Double shooting in South Philadelphia leaves victims hospitalized, police say 00:14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in South Philadelphia Tuesday morning sends two people to the hospital. According to police, a man and woman were shot just after midnight near South 8th and Winston streets.

Both were dropped off at Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

No word on their condition.

Police are searching for suspects and a motive.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 7:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.