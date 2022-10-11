Double shooting in South Philadelphia leaves victims hospitalized, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in South Philadelphia Tuesday morning sends two people to the hospital. According to police, a man and woman were shot just after midnight near South 8th and Winston streets.

Both were dropped off at Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

No word on their condition.

Police are searching for suspects and a motive.