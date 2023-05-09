Watch CBS News
Large fight ends in a double shooting in Logan

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --- Two women were injured when a large brawl ended in a double shooting overnight, according to police.

The fight happened just after midnight Tuesday at the corner of Old York Road and Wagner Avenue in the Logan section of North Philadelphia.

Police say surveillance video showed about 10 people involved in the fight and then the two women were shot.

One was grazed on her head and another had a graze wound on her shoulder. 

They are both in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests in the case. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
