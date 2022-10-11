Man shot while in car with 3-year-old in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men are recovering after a double shooting near a Dunkin' in North Philadelphia on Monday night. The Philadelphia Police Department said one of the two victims was shot while in his car with a 3-year-old boy in the backseat.

The double shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of Rising Sun Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said a 42-year-old man claimed he was sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle, parked in the 100 block of East Ruscomb Street, when two men approached his car and fired at least one shot, striking the man in the head.

Small said the 3-year-old boy was not hit by gunfire but was rushed to the hospital to be checked out.

An 18-year-old man later showed up to the hospital, claiming to have been shot at Ruscomb Street and Rising Sun Avenue, Small said. The man was shot in his leg and is stable.

The man was not in the car, Small said.

No arrests have been made.

Small said investigators will review surveillance video from the area.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.