The Doo Wop Experience Museum in New Jersey "tells the story of the Wildwoods"

Marked with a neon sign, Wildwood's Doo Wop Experience Museum tells the story of the shore town

The Wildwoods is known for its wide beaches, lively boardwalk and being a haven for "Doo Wop" fans.

Once on the island, it is hard to miss this funky, colorful architecture synonymous with the Wildwoods.

"We like to think it's still in its heyday," John Donio, the President of the Doo Wop Preservation League, said. "Our collection is one of the finest on the entire East Coast, right here in Wildwood."

Marked by a neon sign garden, the Doo Wop Experience Museum sits across from the Wildwoods Convention Center in Fox Park. Inside, the museum houses dozens of items. The building used to be the iconic Surfside Diner.

"We've been lucky to get different people to donate neon signs, furniture, bicycles, period pieces," Donio said.

Karen Samuels serves as the tour guide for the Guided Trolley Tour.

"I grew up in the 50s and 60s, and that's what the tour is all about," Samuels said. "It's a midcentury architecture and music scene of the Doo Wop history."

The museum is free, and starting next month, it will be open Thursday through Sunday until Labor Day weekend.

"This tells the story of the Wildwoods. It's the fabric of our community," Donio said.

It's the community that's kept doo wop alive and well.