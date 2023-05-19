Watch CBS News
Former Philadelphia police detective facing 2nd sexual assault charge

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia police homicide detective is facing a second charge of sexual assault, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.

In March, Donald Suchinsky was one of three former Philadelphia police and school resource officers charged with sexual assault.

Suchinsky was accused of sexually assaulting the mother of a murder victim and charged with aggravated indecent assault, official oppression, and stalking.

Assistant District Attorneys Lyandra Retacco and Joshua Barnett are expected to speak on the charges.

According to a statement, Suchinsky is facing this additional charge after media coverage of his first arrest resulted in tips.

  • What: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announcing 2nd sexual assault charge against former police detective
  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023
  • Time: 2 p.m.
  • Where to watch: In the player above and on CBS News Philadelphia.
First published on May 19, 2023 / 12:51 PM

