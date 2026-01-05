Phillies hire "Donnie Baseball" Don Mattingly as bench coach

"Donnie Baseball" is joining the Philadelphia Phillies. The club hired Don Mattingly as their new bench coach, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced Monday.

Mattingly, the father of Phillies general manager Preston Mattingly, left his job as the Toronto Blue Jays' bench coach after the World Series. The 64-year-old served in the role for three seasons in Toronto.

He joins Phillies manager Rob Thomson's staff, replacing Mike Calitri as bench coach. Calitri will remain on the staff, transitioning into a new role, major league field coordinator.

"I am excited to welcome Don Mattingly to Philadelphia," Thomson said in a statement. "Having known Don for years and having worked closely with him in New York, I know that his knowledge of the game and his character make him a great addition to our tremendous coaching staff."

Mattingly is coming off his first World Series appearance in his 39 years in professional baseball. A star first baseman for the New York Yankees, Mattingly never won a title in 17 years as a player, nor has he captured a championship in his 12 years as a manager with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins.

In his playing career, Mattingly was a six-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove first baseman, American League MVP and batting champion in 14 seasons with the Yankees. He served as Yankees captain in his final five seasons for the Bronx Bombers. Across baseball, Mattingly is often considered one of the best Yankees players never to win a World Series.

Mattingly is still waiting for his call to the Hall. He fell six votes shy of being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame this year by the 16-member Contemporary Baseball Era Committee.