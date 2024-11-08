Philadelphia Phillies make significant changes to front office

Some significant changes are coming to the Philadelphia Phillies' front office. The Phillies announced Friday that Sam Fuld will transition to president of business operations upon graduation from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in 2026 and Preston Mattingly was promoted to general manager and vice president.

Luke Murton was promoted to director of player development and Edwar Gonzalez was bumped up to director of hitting development.

Fuld was originally hired in 2017 after eight seasons in MLB and was named GM in December 2020. The Phillies said Fuld will graduate with his Master of Business Administration degree in May 2026, when he will assume his new responsibilities.

In the meantime, Fuld and Mattingly will split the duties of general manager.

"The continued growth of Sam and Preston is remarkable," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a news release. "Both of them do a fantastic job, and these promotions provide continuity in the organization for years to come."

Mattingly, the son of New York Yankees legend Don Mattingly, joined the Phillies organization in September 2021 as the director of player development. He was promoted to assistant general manager, leading player development in November 2023.

Philadelphia hired Murton in December 2022. Over the past two seasons, Murton overlooked minor league hitters' development and helped AGM Brian Barber with the MLB draft.

Gonzalez, who was hired as the organization's Latin American hitting coordinator and special advisor to international scouting, spent last season as the team's assistant director of hitting development.

"Luke and Edwar are both quality baseball individuals that are deserving of their promotions," Dombrowski said in a news release. "I feel that they are well prepared to lead our player development system."