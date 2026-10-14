Don Mattingly staying on as Philadelphia Phillies' manager, losing "interim" title, report says

Don Mattingly is likely staying on as the Philadelphia Phillies' manager, and the team is expected to drop his "interim" tag, according to a new report from The Athletic.

The report cited sources who were allowed anonymity so they could speak about the move, which has not been publicly announced.

Mattingly, lovingly referred to as "Donnie Baseball," is the father of Phillies vice president and general manager Preston Mattingly and has 12 seasons as an MLB manager under his belt.

Now 65, he was the New York Yankees' star first baseman, spending 1982 to 1995 with the Bronx Bombers.

Mattingly will take the reins ahead of the 2027 season, which could be at risk of being delayed or shortened pending negotiations of MLB's collective bargaining agreement, CBS Sports reports.

The Phillies are looking to turn around their fortunes and advance further into the MLB postseason with their highly paid — and aging — core of stars. The Fightins were eliminated by the Braves in the National League Wild Card Series on Oct. 1.

Earlier this month, Alex Cora reportedly turned down Dave Dombrowski's offer to become the Phillies' manager. Cora was initially offered the job in April after he was let go by the Red Sox, with the Phillies position open following Rob Thomson's firing.

CBS News Philadelphia has not yet independently verified The Athletic's reporting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.