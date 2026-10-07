Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora turns down Phillies job again, CBS Sports reports

Alex Cora, one of the top managerial candidates in MLB, has turned down Dave Dombrowski's offer as the Phillies manager for a second time, according to a report from CBS Sports.

The Phillies originally offered Cora the position in April, days after he was let go by the Red Sox and Phillies manager Rob Thomson was fired. Cora ultimately declined.

After Cora turned down the job, the Phillies elevated bench coach Don Mattingly to interim manager for the remainder of the 2026 season. Mattingly led the Phillies to the playoffs, but he retained the interim title.

The Phillies were eliminated by the Braves in the Wild card series Oct. 1.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

After the elimination, Mattingly said he enjoyed his time in Philadelphia.

"I loved being in Philly this year. I actually like playing in an environment. It's a rough environment, but it's good," Mattingly said.

Now, the second time around, CBS Sports reports Cora was still the frontrunner for the Phillies' managerial job. But he has now turned down the Phillies twice.