Six dogs abandoned in cages near Montgomery County, Pennsylvania shopping center

The Montgomery County SPCA is caring for six dogs that were found abandoned and malnourished behind a shopping center in Cheltenham Township.

Cheltenham Township Police said the dogs were found crammed into two small cages on the 2400 block of Shoppers Lane in Wyncote on Tuesday, April 15.

Police said the dogs appeared "neglected due to their physical condition," and were taken to the Montco SPCA in Conshohocken.

Dogs found abandoned in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County Cheltenham Township Police Department

The department said it's working with Animal Control and the Montgomery County SPCA's Humane Society Police Officers to investigate who discarded the dogs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheltenham Police.