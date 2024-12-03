Watch CBS News
4 people accused of stealing a woman's dog while inside a Target in Philadelphia, police say

By Taleisha Newbill, Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking for four people accused of taking a Shih Tzu while inside a Target in Port Richmond around the end of October.

Police said a 44-year-old woman was inside a Target at 2701 Castor Avenue on Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. when her dog was taken by four people.

The dog is described as a black Shih Tzu with a red tail and red headlights on his head, according to the police. Authorities said the Shih Tzu was last tracked in the 2800 block of Aramingo Avenue. 

Philadelphia Police.

The 2800 block of Aramingo Avenue and the Port Richmond Target are about 9 minutes from each other.

In the video you see the little dog run out of the store doors followed closed behind by the four suspects. Another surveillance angle shows the suspects walking into the parking lot, getting into a car, and driving away.

Police said if you see the suspects not to approach them and call 911 immediately. If anyone has information about the dog theft, authorities said to call the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243/3244.

