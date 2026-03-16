Dog rescued from SEPTA train platform in West Philadelphia

A small dog named "Dottie" is safe after getting trapped on a SEPTA train track beam at the 63rd and Market platform Sunday.

Witnesses saw the dog, a small black Shih Tzu mix, running along the tracks Sunday evening before getting stuck on top of one of the support pillars. SEPTA police contacted ACCT Philly's Animal Protection officers, who, with the help of SEPTA maintenance workers, brought in a cherry picker to reach the stranded pup.

In a rescue video posted to ACCT Philly's Facebook page, Animal Protection Officer Kevin says, "Don't jump, bud," before getting close enough to pull the visibly shaken dog to safety with a leash and a blanket.

Dottie the Shih Tzu rescued from a SEPTA train platform ACCT Philly

"We're incredibly relieved that this little dog is safe," ACCT Philly said in a statement. "We're grateful to SEPTA Police and SEPTA maintenance for working with our team to ensure she could be rescued safely."

Once Dottie is evaluated by ACCT Philly's medical team, she will be placed on a 48-hour stray hold and then be available for adoption.