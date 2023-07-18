Doctors warn about mold, debris concerns after rain and flooding in Philadelphia area

Doctors say debris and mold is a concern after rain and flooding in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are growing concerns about mold following all the rain we've had. Mold thrives in damp environments and research shows chronic exposure to mold can cause a variety of health issues.

The problem with mold is: you don't always know it's there.

"How in the world is this even possible?" Rachel Doreian said.

She says she was shocked to learn she had mold toxicity.

"I grew up in a mold home not knowing at the time neither did my parents," Doreian said. "My body just started to act weird I didn't know what was going on."

With all the rain and flooding in the Philadelphia region, doctors say debris and mold are a concern.

"The big key is flooded water is unsafe," Dr. Umair Shah said.

Health officials say mold can be a lingering problem after homes and other locations are flooded if they're not dried properly.

"The enemy of this is mold and mold loves moisture," Shah said.

Doctors say mold usually causes allergic reactions like respiratory symptoms in most people but it can also be more serious.

"I didn't understand why I was having neurological symptoms, I was having dizziness, I was having rashes, my eyes were burning," Doreian said.

She says a urine test finally showed mold was causing her problems. That happened at Meeting Point Health in Philadelphia where she now works and they specialize in treating mold toxicity.

Doreian says she's OK as long as she's not in moldy environments but that can be tricky to avoid.

Doctors say you can't always see or smell mold. That's why people are urged to be cautious after flooding or get environmental testing.

"After all the rain we've had in our area you can start seeing things manifest in the next month or two if basements haven't been dried out properly," Doreian said.

Experts say to prevent mold it's important to clean and dry out flooded spaces quickly and a dehumidifier can help reduce the risk of mold.