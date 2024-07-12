Doctor restores mobility to teenage scoliosis patient with groundbreaking procedure

Teen reunites with the doctor who restored her ability to move through groundbreaking surgery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager has reunited with the doctor who restored her ability to move through a groundbreaking surgery tested in Philadelphia. This updated procedure for children with scoliosis was pioneered by Shriners Children's Philadelphia.

Taylor O'Neill, 14, has scoliosis, a curvature of the spine.

Before she was treated, Taylor O'Neill spent most of her time in a brace.

"I know my daughter that she wouldn't want to be braced for years and we knew we needed to have the surgery," Taylor O'Neill's mother, Maureen O'Neill said.

After lots of research, the family chose Shriners Children's Philadelphia.

Dr. Amer Samdani was part of the first team to test Vertebral Body Tethering (VBT) for the FDA. Instead of a rod that's used in traditional surgery for scoliosis, VBT uses a flexible tether.

"The tether allows the spine to move. If there was a rod in here the spine would not be allowed to move," Samdani said. "And I'm thrilled to say that Shriners Hospital Children played a huge role in bringing tethering to the market in 2019. And now it's utilized over 50 or 60 centers around the U.S."

Taylor O'Neill had the tethering surgery three years ago.

She says there were six weeks of recovery and now she's fine.

Taylor O'Neill: "I can do any sport, I can still sing, and dance, and act and yeah."

Stahl: "So it doesn't interfere with your life?"

Taylor O'Neill: "No."

Taylor O'Neill says having her back tethered was a slam dunk for her.

"I think I am incredibly lucky to be able to get something like this because I know a lot of children can't and it's just I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude for it all," Taylor O'Neill said.

Like with all surgeries, there is a chance for complications. Shriners, who's performed about 800 of the tethering surgeries, says they're rare.