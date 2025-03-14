Fire breaks out at former Dixie Cup factory in Easton, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia region misses rare "Blood Moon" lunar eclipse due to cloud cover | Digital Brief

A fire sent columns of smoke into the air at the former Dixie Cup factory near Easton, Pennsylvania on Friday morning, Northampton County dispatchers said.

Crews were called to the industrial building on 24th Street in Wilson, Pennsylvania around 6:30 a.m. and began battling flames.

A former Dixie Cup factory in Easton, Pennsylvania caught fire Friday morning. Keith DeReinzi

Crews from multiple towns were responding to the scene.

Dispatchers reported no injuries from the fire and the cause was still under investigation.

Georgia-Pacific shut down the factory in 2021 and relocated jobs to Kentucky.

The building is well-known for its decades in the community and the replica Dixie Cup atop the roof.

This is a developing story and will be updated.