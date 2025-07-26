DJ and producer Diplo says "Go Birds" at Diplo's Run Club 5K in Philadelphia

Three-time Grammy Award winner Diplo might've been born elsewhere, but the Temple University alum claims Philadelphia.

On Saturday, Diplo returned "home" as a few thousand runners took part in the Diplo's Run Club 5K, starting and finishing in South Philly's FDR Park.

"This is where it all started, I'm from here," Diplo said, referring to the Mad Decent block parties that started in Philadelphia at 12th and Spring Garden streets. "It's where the whole event culture started for me, my first productions were here, my first studio's here, I went to Temple, this is my city."

Following the run was a festival including performances from Canadian DJ and producer A-Trak before Diplo took the stage at 10 a.m.

"This was our first one and it's also very hot, people don't know what the event is [yet]," Diplo said. "But after this one, we're going to do a bigger one every year. You go to these events, you see the party, the camaraderie, you see the vibes, and you're going to get addicted to it."

The next 5K will take place in San Francisco in September, before moving to Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, Miami and Phoenix.

"Work hard and play hard," Diplo said. "It's great to have an event where you have a little small victory and then enjoy yourself."

He then shouted out the Super Bowl Champion Eagles before heading off to take an ice bath: "Go Birds!"