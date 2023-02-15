Dionne Warwick's historic career shown in "Don't Make Me Over"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Ukee Washington shares the story of two very influential people who make it their lives work to make a difference. One is a local promotor and the other is the subject of his latest project, legendary singer Dionne Warwick.

The documentary "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over" is the product of Dave Wooley, a man who built his reputation as a drummer in Harlem, New York, but since 1981 he's been pounding a much broader entertainment beat from Wilmington, Delaware, and he felt it was very important to share his friendship and the story of the legendary singer with the world.

"More importantly, I feel extremely blessed because Dionne gets to see this in her lifetime," Wooley said.

What a life it has been - and at 82 years of age, continues to be!

"Dionne Warwick is a transformational figure," Wooley said. "A true leader doesn't create followers, a true leader creates other true leaders, and everybody that's featured in this film told me, 'you know, this is how Dionne made me a better individual."

That was the sentiment in the film from many well-known people like rap artist Snoop Dogg, who had a very interesting visit with Ms. Warwick, all the way to a former president and so many in between.

"President Clinton told me -- I'm looking at him one-on-one -- 'listen, this is how she made me a better president because she always told me I wasn't doing enough!" Wooley said.

Doing enough, that's exactly what this iconic singer seemed to be asking herself.

"Throughout her entire career, from her perspective, it's never been about Dionne, it's always been about serving others," Wooley said.

Serving others through song and so much more.

"You'll learn that she's spiritually based. You will also learn that as a musician, Dionne was formally trained. She has a bachelor's and a master's degree. She reads music so singing some of that Burt Bacharach stuff which is very difficult, and the melodies, she was able to read the notes right off the paper and sing them in one take," Wooley said. "You'll also learn that she stood up when she went to the south dealing with segregation. The other thing you'll learn is that the biggest hit in her life "That's What Friends Are For," she donated 100% which turned out to be tens of millions of dollars to amfAR to help with the aids crisis in perpetuity, for ever and ever."

It took a number of friends and five years to complete this independently produced and financed film.

"It was a story that needed to be told," Wooley said. "She has just done too much for the world and she was much more than a hitmaker!"

A legend, on and off the stage, it's showtime once again, a show designed by Wooley along side his co-producing daughters Veda and Devina, with the help of local musical genius Bill Jolly who has added his magical touch as well.

Its been a long labor over love! So what's next?

"Uhhh, some rest," Wooley said. "I'm going to Disney."

Dionne Warwick recently gave the eulogy in Philadelphia for the man who played a major part in kick starting her career, the late Jerry Blavat. Blavat is also featured and speaks highly of his dear friend in the documentary.

You can watch "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over" streaming on HBO Max.

