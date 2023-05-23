Diner en Blanc returns to Atlantic City

Tickets for Diner en Blanc in Atlantic City to go on sale Tuesday

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Coming up on Saturday, June 24, the boardwalk will be filled with tables. People will be decked out in white and dining under the stars.

Tickets for Le Diner en Blanc go on sale Tuesday.

Last year's inaugural event was the first of its kind in New Jersey.

Le Diner En Blanc 2022 Atlantic City CBS News Philadelphia

It brought 2,500 diners to the boardwalk.

The organizers say there will be bands, DJ's, roaming performers, and photo booths at this year's event.