Diner en Blanc returns to Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Coming up on Saturday, June 24, the boardwalk will be filled with tables. People will be decked out in white and dining under the stars.
Tickets for Le Diner en Blanc go on sale Tuesday.
Last year's inaugural event was the first of its kind in New Jersey.
It brought 2,500 diners to the boardwalk.
The organizers say there will be bands, DJ's, roaming performers, and photo booths at this year's event.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.