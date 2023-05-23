Watch CBS News
Diner en Blanc returns to Atlantic City

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Coming up on Saturday, June 24, the boardwalk will be filled with tables. People will be decked out in white and dining under the stars.

Tickets for Le Diner en Blanc go on sale Tuesday. 

Last year's inaugural event was the first of its kind in New Jersey. 

diner-en-blanc.jpg
Le Diner En Blanc 2022 Atlantic City CBS News Philadelphia

It brought 2,500 diners to the boardwalk.

The organizers say there will be bands, DJ's, roaming performers, and photo booths at this year's event.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 9:01 PM

