Pop-up picnic, Le Diner En Blanc returning to the Jersey Shore

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Start planning your all-white outfit because Le Diner En Blanc is returning to the Jersey Shore! The event brought thousands of diners to the Atlantic City boardwalk last year for the inaugural event.

Organizers say it was a huge success and they're doing it again on June 24.

Le Diner En Blanc began in France and the elegant pop-up picnic now takes place in cities around the world.