Watch CBS News
Local News

Pop-up picnic, Le Diner En Blanc returning to the Jersey Shore

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Le Diner En Blanc returning to the Jersey Shore
Le Diner En Blanc returning to the Jersey Shore 00:26

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Start planning your all-white outfit because Le Diner En Blanc is returning to the Jersey Shore!  The event brought thousands of diners to the Atlantic City boardwalk last year for the inaugural event.

Organizers say it was a huge success and they're doing it again on June 24. 

Le Diner En Blanc began in France and the elegant pop-up picnic now takes place in cities around the world. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 8:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.