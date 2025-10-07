Dine Latino Restaurant Week returns to Philadelphia region for fifth year

As we continue Hispanic Heritage Month, a delicious event is about to get underway starting this weekend. Dine Latino Restaurant Week is returning to Philadelphia for its fifth year, with its first day Sunday.

The week highlights Latino-owned and operated restaurants in the region.

Jennifer Rodriguez, president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Anselmo Torres from Boca Del Mar, based out of Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania, and Joyce Giraldo from El Bochinche Restaurant joined CBS News Philadelphia on Tuesday morning to preview what to expect.

"It's a week that we celebrate Latino-owned restaurants and traditions in our region," Rodriguez said. "We have a variety of Latino communities from Puerto Rican to Dominican, Colombian, Guatemalan, so we're celebrating them in all their glory."

"We're a family-owned restaurant. We've been open now for 24 years," Giraldo said. "Our anniversary is coming up, Oct. 18, everybody's invited."

Dine Latino Restaurant Week is presented by the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and runs from Oct. 12-18.

The list of participating restaurants is available online.