New York man wanted for sexual assaults of 2 teenage girls in Pennsylvania arrested by U.S. Marshals

A Yonkers, New York, man wanted in two sexual assaults of teenage girls in Pennsylvania was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, and is in custody months after the alleged assaults.

Authorities say Dijani Brown, 28, met the two underage victims through friend-finder apps, where he lied about his age. The alleged assaults occurred in his vehicle.

The Marshals said Brown was wanted for an Oct. 12, 2025, assault of a 13-year-old girl in Manor Township, Lancaster County, and for assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Horsham Township, Montgomery County, two days later on Oct. 14.

A warrant was issued for Brown on Nov. 20, 2025, in Montgomery County and on Jan. 20, 2026, in Lancaster County. After Brown did not surrender to Horsham police, the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force and members of the Philadelphia Task Force brought him into custody at a home in Yonkers.

Brown was staying with a relative there and was arrested without incident. He was later taken to the Westchester County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

"The arrest of Dijani Brown removes a sexual predator from the community and underscores the seriousness with which the Marshal Service treats warrants involving children," Robert Clark, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said in a news release.