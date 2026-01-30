Di Bruno Bros. to close three of five Philadelphia-area locations

Three Di Bruno Bros. markets in the Philadelphia area will close in the coming weeks as the company refocuses its business strategy.

The local family‑owned Brown's Super Stores, which acquired the five Di Bruno Bros. locations in March 2024, announced the closures as part of a shift toward its two flagship stores and online sales.

As a result, the Di Bruno Bros. locations in Ardmore, Wayne, and The Franklin location at 9th and Chestnut streets in Center City, Philadelphia, will close.

The Rittenhouse Square shop at 18th and Chestnut streets and the historic 9th Street Italian Market and Bottle Shop will remain open.

"By concentrating on these core elements, we believe this is a positive reset that allows us to preserve and elevate the in‑store tradition while growing the brand's reach in meaningful new ways," a spokesperson for Di Bruno Bros. said.

Brown's Super Stores did not provide a specific date for the closures.