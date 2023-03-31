Hundreds gather at vigil held for slain Simon Gratz HS student

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A vigil was held for 15-year-old Devin Weedon, the Simon Gratz High School student who was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

Family, friends and classmates of 10th grader gathered Thursday night outside Simon Gratz High School to honor a young life cut tragically short.

Police say the motive for the shooting was robbery. Weedon was shot walking to school.

Weedon was an honor roll student who dreamed of starting a sports camp to help other kids.

Police are hoping new surveillance video will help catch his killer.

Outside Simon Gratz, Weedon's football teammates prayed the words they do before every game as hundreds carrying red, white and black balloons gathered to remember one of their own.

Devin's older brother and teammate, Aaron, usually walked to school together but on Tuesday he stayed back a few minutes.

"I had to watch my nieces and nephews, so if I would have known," Aaron Weedon said.

A new surveillance video released by Philadelphia police shows four suspects who attacked and fatally shot the 15-year-old just two blocks from campus. Police are asking the public to come forward with any information.

"The best thing for them to do is to turn themself in," Gary Weedon, the father of Devin, said.

"You didn't just tear my family apart, you tore your family apart," Gary Weedon said.

As the sun began to set, Weedon's family spoke about the young man known as a morning person – often one of the first to arrive for school each day.

"The last words he said to me was: 'I love you, Mom. Have a good day,'" Wytina Burnside, Devin's mother, said.

In unison, those who gathered at the vigil released a sea of red, white and black balloons.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to come forward.