Black clergy demanding more action after Simon Gratz HS student's death

Search continues for 4 people wanted in murder of Simon Gratz High School student

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is intensifying for the four people who attacked and fatally shot a Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter sophomore Tuesday. Fifteen-year-old Devin Weedon was just two blocks from the school when he was killed.

Detectives are hoping the new surveillance video will give them the break they need.

Devin was an honor roll student who played football and dreamed of going pro.

Philadelphia-area Black clergy are meeting Thursday and demand more action to end the city's gun violence crisis.

Devin's death has shaken the Nicetown community.

We were outside Zion Baptist Church on Thursday afternoon, where the Black clergy is meeting to share a plan of action.

The shooting was caught on camera Tuesday near a furniture store at 16th Street and West Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown.

Students went back to class Thursday after officials say the school was closed on Wednesday for "a day of healing."

Police believe the motive was a robbery.

His family is demanding justice.

"When he wasn't at the gym working out, he was at the field. When he wasn't at the field, he was at school. From there, he come straight up," mother Wytina Burnside said. "They jumped him. Three people jumped him. Why did you have to shoot him?"

No arrests have been made.

Devin's family and the community will be gathering Thursday at 6 p.m. for a vigil and balloon release.