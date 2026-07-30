Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed Temple University student in Philadelphia, police say

A suspect in the hit-and-run that killed a Temple University student in June was arrested Thursday, police said.

Derek Reid, 48, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that killed Temple student Bryce Wolfe on June 24 on Kelly Drive. Reid was taken into custody on the 7200 block of Briar Road in West Oak Lane. Charges for the hit-and-run are pending, according to police.

Police said Reid was also wanted on a child sexual abuse warrant issued in April. According to U.S. Marshals, he was charged with rape, sexual assault and corruption of a minor.

The hit-and-run happened June 24 around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Kelly and Reservoir drives.

Police said the striking vehicle, believed to be a white 2001-2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was heading eastbound on Kelly Drive when it attempted to make an illegal turn onto Reservoir Drive. They said when the turn couldn't be completed, the driver of the SUV returned to Kelly Drive and entered Wolfe's path. Wolfe was driving westbound on a red 2004 Triumph motorcycle, police said.

After striking Wolfe, the SUV fled the scene eastbound and didn't render aid, police said.

Wolfe was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with critical injuries by Philadelphia Fire Department medics, police said. He was pronounced dead at 4:41 a.m. on June 25, according to police.

Police said investigators found the suspected striking vehicle wanted in the hit-and-run on the 4800 block of Rorer Street in Feltonville on July 9.

According to his LinkedIn page, Wolfe was enrolled at Temple University's Fox School of Business, where he studied actuarial science. He was also an instructor with the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. In a social media post, a colleague said Wolfe was "one of the most respected instructors at MSF."

Wolfe's parents described him as an honor student at Temple and a state-certified motorcycle rider coach who emphasized the importance of riding safely

"He loved helping everybody," his mother, Lori Wolfe, said, "and he thought it was very important to teach people how to be safe on the road."

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.