Philadelphia police still searching for suspect after 20-year-old motorcycle instructor killed in hit-and-run

Philadelphia police are still searching for leads in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 20-year-old Temple University student and motorcycle safety instructor.

Bryce Wolfe was on his motorcycle on Kelly Drive near Reservoir Drive when the crash occurred on Wednesday, June 24.

Around 11:15 p.m., a white SUV was driving eastbound on Kelly Drive and attempted to make an illegal turn onto Reservoir Drive, police said in a news release. The driver then attempted to return to the eastbound lane and entered Wolfe's path, as he drove west on his 2004 Triumph motorcycle.

Wolfe's motorcycle hit the SUV and he became trapped under the car.

Police said the SUV driver kept driving, dragging Wolfe for more than one mile, before he became dislodged near the intersection with Fountain Green Drive. The driver continued eastbound without stopping and has not yet been identified.

Wolfe was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with a fractured leg and head injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police.

After initially being placed in critical condition, Wolfe was pronounced dead shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday.

According to his LinkedIn page, Wolfe was enrolled at Temple University's Fox School of Business, where he studied actuarial science.

He was also an instructor with the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. In a social media post, a colleague said Wolfe was "one of the most respected instructors at MSF."

Philadelphia police searching for white SUV in fatal hit-and-run

Police have not determined the make and model of the vehicle that struck Wolfe. It's believed to be a white SUV and it may have damage on the driver's side, including broken glass or damage to the front wheel well, fender and door.

Police are looking for information from anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching the description, or those brought to an auto-body shop for repairs. You can contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181 or submit a tip at 215-686-TIPS.