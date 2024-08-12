Deptford Township School District drops transportation plan that would cut back on busing

Some parents "left scrambling" after New Jersey school district cuts back on busing

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The Deptford Township School District said it does not plan to cut back on busing after debuting its 2024-2025 transportation plan in a letter to parents on Friday.

Superintendent Kevin Kanauss wrote a letter to parents Monday saying the decision not to change the bus plans came after the administration discussed the community's feedback in a meeting with the Board of Education's transportation committee.

"After careful consideration, the recommendation and decision to rescind the transportation plan for the 2024-2025 school year has been made. Deptford Township Schools will continue courtesy transportation to the individual buildings that have received it in the past," Kanauss wrote in part.

However, the superintendent was quick to direct parents to Friday's transportation presentation outlining the plan for the 2024-2025 school year. Reminding parents that the reason the district originally decided to cut back on busing was to save DTSD over a million dollars in transportation and minimize the burden on their Deptford fleet of drivers.

In his letter to parents on Friday, Kanauss said this effort was projected to save over $1.6 million for the district annually.

"Please know that I could not, in good conscience, continue maintaining the same practices that have pilfered our budget and transportation department in recent years," Kanauss wrote on Friday.

Under the district's now rescinded plan, students would only qualify for busing if they lived beyond the minimum distance to the school's property line, depending on the school the child attended.

Students attending early childhood, elementary, or middle school in the district, would have to live over 2 miles from school to qualify for busing. While high school students would have to live 2.5 miles away from the high school.

However, parents of students who lived within 2-2.5 miles of their schools still had the option to pay $365 per year for subscription busing.

Kanauss concluded Monday's letter to parents by saying there is a need for more neighborhood bus stops which could increase their children's bus ride.