Deptford parents raise safety concerns after district cuts free bus services for some students

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Some Deptford Township parents are upset over the district's decision to cut free bus services for students this school year.

Kelly Harvey says her 9-year-old son could be among a number of Deptford school kids who now have to walk to school after the district announced the changes.

"We're kind of left scrambling to figure out, are we driving our kids to school, are they walking and how are we going to get them there," Harvey said. "And with just these three weeks left before school is supposed to start, I think we are just all really shocked by this."

In a letter sent to Deptford parents Friday, the district superintendent says the district needs to reduce the number of bus stops and the number of students who are transported.

Starting this September, early education, elementary and middle school students who live less than two miles away from their school will no longer get bused for free, and neither will high schoolers who live within 2.5 miles.

The superintendent says this is a move that is within state regulations and will cut costs by over $1.65 million. In the letter, Superintendent Kevin Kanauss says, "the savings will allow us to support much-needed areas such as security and renovations at our schools."

Kanauss also says they will offer an annual bus subscription for $365 per student. He says that's roughly half of what it costs the district to transport a student.

Harvey hopes the district reconsiders because she believes walking to school will dangerous for kids due to the lack of sidewalks in the area.

"And they haven't said they're going to put crossing guards at these intersections or anything like that. That's nerve-wracking for someone who is 9 or 10 years old," Harvey said.

And also nerve-wracking for Harvey, whose son may have no other choice but to walk.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the district's superintendent for comment and has not yet heard back.

A presentation of the busing plan will take place at the next board of education meeting on Aug. 20.