Deptford, New Jersey, residents told to shelter-in-place after chlorine leak

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022.
Deptford, New Jersey, residents were ordered to shelter-in-place as a precaution due to a chlorine leak at the municipal utility. The order affects the Windermere and Cooper Village communities as well as Deptford Memorial Park.

Gloucester County Emergency Management posted about the precautionary order on Facebook Thursday afternoon. 

The agency said a chlorine cylinder at the Municipal Utilities Authority facility at Delsea Drive and South View Avenue had an active leak, spurring a response from Deptford firefighters and Gloucester County Hazmat.

Crews used water to limit the release of vapors while monitoring air quality.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has been notified.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

