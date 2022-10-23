Watch CBS News
Philadelphia man wanted for two homicides in Pottstown: DA

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted for two homicides. Deonte "Taz" Kelly is wanted in connection with the murders of Skyler Fox and Brandon Bacote-Byer in Pottstown earlier this week.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's office says Kelly already has eight outstanding warrants for his arrest and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, do not approach him. Instead, call 911.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 9:13 PM

