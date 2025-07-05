Delaware wineries push for bill allowing at-home wine shipments

A new bill passed by legislators in Delaware could allow home shipments of wine to consumers in the First State, according to lawmakers. The bill would allow wine shipments from around the country and within the state.

"We've got tons of customers from the northern part of the state that don't want to drive two hours down in the middle of summer and fight traffic," said Adrian Mobilia of Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery in Frankford, Sussex County.

Only Delaware and Utah have shipping laws that prohibit the delivery of wine.

The bill has been in the works since 2012, according to the Delaware Wineries Association, which supports the legislation.

It is unclear when or if the bill, on the desk of Gov. Matt Meyer, would be signed into law.

By Sydney-Leigh Brockington